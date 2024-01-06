Achievers Ladies Club Stages Thanksgiving Party in Lagos

All is set for the very first thanksgiving party of The Achievers Ladies Club of Nigeria, a social club based in Lagos State. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday January 9 at the Maple- wood Estate in Oko Oba, Agege Lagos. President of the Club, Alhaja Nurat Olabisi Ogundipe, who recently flew in from abroad for the event, told our correspondent that all was set for the thanksgiving event. She said: “Shortly after our inaugural meeting, we started the preparation for this event and as I speak with you, we are set for it.

We thank God for the previous year and we want to start the New Year also with thanksgiving with the aim of planning for our activities for 2024.” It would be recalled that the elite social club rolled out the drums to celebrate its inaugural meeting last year in a stylishly colourful way. The President, Alhaja Ogundipe, charged the members at the meeting to be good examples in their respective endeavours.

“We are responsible peo- ple in the society and we must keep our aims and objectives in mind while going about our respective routines. Our objectives include loving one another, helping one another to greater heights and above all maintaining dignity, discipline and integrity in the society,” Ogundipe added. Other officials of the club are Mrs Ajide Adesanya, Vice President, Mrs. Bukky Akinyemi, Treasurer, Mrs. Oritoke Silver, Governor, Mrs. O. Ifedolapo Secretary and Mrs. Funmi Salami, Public Relations Officer.

The PRO, Mrs. Salami, said that dignitaries and other clubs have been invited to grace the January 9 event. “We are fully set for the event. The Inumidun Squad and Aje Club of Nigeria are expected to be with us just as dignitaries like Wale Amiroko, Amuda Yusuf Dosunmu and Otunba Akeem Dosunmu are expected in attendance,” Mrs. Salami said.