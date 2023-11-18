Achievers Ladies Club Stages Inaugural Meeting

The Achievers Ladies Club of Nigeria with headquarters in Lagos State held its inaugural meeting during the week in Agege. Under the leadership of Alhaja Anike Ogundipe, the elite social club rolled out the drums at the Maple Estate in a stylishly colorful way.

The event was attended by all members as the President, Alhaja Ogundipe, charged members to be good example in all their respective endeavours. “We are responsible people in the society and we must keep the aims and objectives in mind while going about our respective routines.

“Our objectives include loving one another, helping one another to greater heights and above all maintaining dignity, discipline and integrity in the society. “We want the conduct of our members to grow the club further,” Alhaja Ogundipe, who is into oil and gas, said.

Other officials of the club are Mrs. Bukky Akinyemi, Treasurer, Mrs. Oritoke Silver, Governor, Mrs. O. Ifedolapo Secretary and Mrs. Funmi Salami, Public Relation Officer. The PRO, Mrs. Salami, noted that plans were already in full swing for the End Of The Year get together of the Club.