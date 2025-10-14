Achievements, Prospects Amid Challenges In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

The Federal Government and other prominent stakeholders in the oil and gas sector recently laid their ambitious plan for the country and other concerns for the continent during recent Africa Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to creating a transparent, stable, and investor-friendly petroleum sector. He said Nigeria was “open for business” and actively pursuing policies that prioritise investment, efficiency, and long-term growth in the oil sector.

He added that Nigeria was ready not just to participate in the global energy market, but to lead reform and growth on the African continent. The President, represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, spoke during his keynote address at the recent Africa Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa.

Outlining his administration’s bold policy, the President noted his assenting and the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which provides a clear and predictable fiscal and regulatory environment for investors. According to him, the PIA has laid the foundation for licensing transparency, host community engagement, strengthened regulatory oversight, and a fair contractual framework.

He said: “What makes Nigeria now different is the legal, regulatory, financial, and structural transformation we are delivering. “Nigeria’s upstream sector is showing signs of strong recovery. The “Project One Million Barrels” initiative, launched in October 2024, has raised daily crude oil production to between 1.7 and 1.83 million barrels per day, with a notable increase of 300,000 barrels per day in July 2025 alone.

Additionally, the number of active drilling rigs has grown from 31 in January to 50 by July 2025, a clear signal that reforms are unlocking value across the sector.” Tinubu said of particular note were the recent asset divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs), have unlocked over $5.5 billion in Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) within months. He added that the divestments had already added approximately 200,000 barrels per day to national production.

“These are not just transfers of assets, they are transfers of confidence, capability, and ownership,” he stated. In the broader African context, the President urged the continent to retain more value from its hydrocarbon resources by focusing on infrastructure, industrial development, and localized value chains.

He noted that Africa spends over $120 billion annually on hydrocarbons, largely through imports, calling it a missed opportunity for economic transformation. He advocated for stronger intra-African collaboration and financing, emphasizing that Africa holds nearly $4 trillion in domestic capital, including pension and insurance funds. “The question is no longer about the availability of funds, but how we can channel them into productive investments on our continent,” he said.

Addressing the topic of the global energy conversation, Tinubu called for balance and equity. He insisted that the narrative must shift toward a diverse energy mix, not abandonment of any resource. He said: “The focus should be on availability, accessibility, and affordability of all forms of energy,” He stated that Nigeria, like other nations, would continue to utilize its oil resources responsibly while building a diversified and sustainable energy base and reaffirmed Nigeria’s role as a leading energy player in Africa.

“We are offering opportunities at scale, reform with consistency, incentives with clarity, local participation with respect, and a vision that modernizes with purpose,” he declared. To global investors, he extended a direct invitation: “Come to Nigeria. Be part of the energy revolution. With strong reforms, ambitious targets, and an open-door policy, Nigeria is charting a bold path forward in Africa’s energy future,” he said.

Growth

Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, said his company recorded unprecedented growth since it was founded by acquiring divested assets. He added that it has unlocked value from the assets and improved efficiency and safety performance of the assets, whilst driving the entire growth process with a world-class and resilient people (workforce).

Brown, who spoke during a Fireside Chat titled “Assets Acquisition Success Strategies: Seplat Energy,” said the company has successfully integrated major acquisitions in the last decade, each time improving efficiency and safety performance, while at the same time reducing routine emissions.

Speaking on its most recent acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited assets, he said the goal had been to move quickly to reengage wells and facilities – resulting in the delivery of immediate results; investing early in integrity and reliability – thus reducing downtime while setting a foundation for future growth; and integrating not isn’t just

systems, but people. He said: “We found strong cultural alignment with our new colleagues, and that’s been key to seamless performance. We’ve welcomed their expertise and insights and the entire Group is benefiting from them.”

According to the Seplat CEO, by combining Seplat’s onshore experience with decades of offshore know-how from new colleagues, the company has built a stronger operation from day one, which is already delivering higher cash flow. “The recent reserves upgrade shows we have acquired a high-quality asset with significant production potential in both oil and gas, and much of this is within easy reach, close to export infrastructure that we control.

We are confident we can increase production and that aligns with the Government’s target to increase liquids production to 3.0 MMbbl, and to increase gas production for both domestic energy and export markets,” he added.

Targets

Sahara Group said it was aggressively expanding its upstream capacity with a target of producing 350,000 barrels of oil per day within the next five years. It stated that this growth would be driven by a significant upgrade of its Exploration and Production service offerings, development of its execution capacity, and the acquisition of seven brand new rigs for accelerated and more efficient production.

Chief Technical Officer, Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, Leste Aihevba, disclosed these while engaging investors and stakeholders at a strategic meeting on the sidelines of the Energy Week. He also underscored the critical importance of local collaboration and regional cooperation to position Africa as a global energy leader.

He said: “The journey towards a secure and sustainable energy future for Africa cannot be travelled in silos. Every refinery upgrade, every gas commercialization project, every power reform and community wealth accretion initiative must be part of a broader continental blueprint.”

Aihevba said Sahara’s massive infrastructure drive was transforming its operations and boosting capacity and global competitiveness in Africa’s energy sector. “At Sahara Group, we continue to invest in the infrastructure needed to responsibly unlock Africa’s resources across our upstream, midstream, power and infrastructure businesses, covering the full value chain.

“We have expanded our reserves development and production capacity with the acquisition of seven rigs for both drilling and workover. This bold and strategic drive also complements our efforts geared towards accelerating the pace from exploration to production, enhancing local content participation, and ensuring Africa efficiently develops the reserves that will power the continent’s growth and energy future,” he said.

This rig acquisition, Aihebva noted, is central to Sahara’s plan to boost its production to at least 350,000 bbl/d of oil and 1,000,000 MMScf/d of gas in Nigeria within the next five years. He said: “Two of the seven new rigs are already in the country, with another two expected to arrive before year-end.

Our upstream operations are anchored on a robust shared prosperity approach which recognises our host communities and government as partners, collaborating towards becoming locally competent and globally competitive in bringing energy to life responsibly.”

Partnership

The Group Managing Director/CEO of UTM Offshore Limited, Dr. Julius Rone, said partnering with reputable companies is important for the delivery of landmark projects. He stated that the company was working with top engineering companies and other partners to execute Nigeria’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project.

According to him, the project, located offshore Akwa Ibom State, has made significant progress because of partnering with reputable companies like Japan Gas Corporation (JGC), Technip Energies NV, and Kellogg, Brown & Root (KBR) to achieve this feat. Rone highlighted the importance of collaboration and securing gas supply for the project’s success.

He said: “I believe that one of the things that we got right from the beginning is to have the best engineering companies in the world. We have been able to get a consortium – Open Sea Technologies – as the team that is developing Nigeria’s first FLNG project. “We need to do a lot to cross the borders to get the final investment decision, FID.

First and foremost, we need to get our hands together, be able to see the clear sign of gas for your project because supply is essential for the project. “We need to make sure that we have all the segments in one piece, the upstream, the midstream, and the downstream.

We need to identify the gas that will give us a project on the upstream side, on the midstream, and on the downstream. So, we needed to partner with NNPC, who is in a joint venture with the international oil company. “The asset identified from where we are going to form is a 60-40 split between the NNPC and SEPLAT Energy. One thing that is great is that the gas currently being re-injected, has been declared as a stranded gas.”

Expansion

Executive Director/CFO of Heirs Energies, Samuel Nwanze, stated that expansion was required for companies that can do so. He stated that Heirs Energies is planning to expand its operations into the Republic of the Congo.

While outlined the company’s growth strategy and commitment to African-led energy solutions, he said that Heirs Energies is currently the sole operator of OML 17 in Nigeria’s Niger Delta and that the company has built its reputation on maximizing mature assets.

He said: “We are interested in expanding our business model in Nigeria and other African countries and Congo is on the map. “Our approach rests on increasing the potential of mature fields and ensuring production efficiency is high. We scrutinize every single piece of equipment and every well, asking if it is delivering to the maximum of its potential. “The company has seen significant growth at OML 17 without acquiring new assets.

We have not drilled new wells or taken on new assets; we have managed to rework existing assets to extend the life of mature fields. “Heirs Energies is 100% indigenous, a truly African brand and 95% of our contractors are indigenous. Our philosophy is to develop in-house. Having control over our resources, including oil and gas, allows us to drive meaningful impact. All of the gas we produce in Nigeria goes into the domestic market to power the industry.”

Award

The summit also featured the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, in recognition of his commitment to building Oando into one of Africa’s foremost integrated energy companies.

The Africa Energy Chamber cited Wale Tinubu’s “dedication to advancing Africa’s energy security, his bold leadership in navigating Oando through periods of uncertainty and transformation, and his pivotal role in demonstrating the power of indigenous companies in driving industrial growth and energy sovereignty across the continent,” in conferring the award on him.

Throughout his career, Wale Tinubu, according to a statement from the company, has been a steadfast champion of Africa charting its own destiny by harnessing its abundant resources for the benefit of its people. It stated: “A firm believer that anyone can achieve greatness with vision, determination, and the right team around them, he has led Oando from its modest beginnings as a local downstream operator into a multinational integrated energy player with a robust portfolio spanning exploration and production, power, and renewables.

“His leadership has not only positioned Oando as a continental leader but also symbolised African ambition, ingenuity, and resilience. “Tinubu’s recognition was a fitting and well-deserved tribute to a leader who has consistently inspired others to believe in the promise of Africa and the power of its people.” The Lifetime Achievement Award, the statement added, is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence at AEW, reserved for leaders whose contributions have left an indelible mark on Africa’s energy sector.

According to it, the award, one of the most coveted accolades at AEW, is presented annually to industry leaders whose careers have demonstrated extraordinary vision, resilience, and a lasting impact on Africa’s energy landscape.

Past recipients include: Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President of Afreximbank, who received the Mohammed Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024; Hage Geingob, former President of Namibia; Macky Sall, former President of Senegal, awarded in 2023 and Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo, in 2022.

Key skills

The Executive Secretary, The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr Felix Omatsola Ogbe on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa, stated that there are key skill areas the board would focus to achieve capacity building efforts for optimal job creation opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

According to him, the skill areas for special focus include underwater welding, subsea engineering, geosciences, project management, deepwater operations (drilling, production engineers), instrumentation and controls. Others are digitalization including Artificial Intelligence (AI), helicopter pilots, with a delivery model that is based on classroom and hands-on approach.

Ogbe, represented by the Director Corporate Services of the NCDMB, Dr. Adbdulmalik Halilu, spoke while delivering the address entitled: “From Policy to Prosperity: Scaling Local Content for Africa’s Energy Future.” He said no policy succeeded without people, and that challenges such as infrastructure gaps and financing limitations “are not reasons to slow down” but “reasons to deepen collaboration between government, operators, service companies and host communities” to co-create solutions.

He said that the aforementioned challenges and expected solutions were a shared opportunity for African countries to “harmonize local content policies, create regional supply chains, and leverage continental institutions like the emerging African Energy Bank.”

According to him, scaling local content requires human capital development and deployment, infrastructure development, technology and innovation, cross-border collaboration and partnerships (common standards, tariff and demand), in addition to policy harmonization. He stated that local content implementation was anchored on six broad pillars, namely, regulatory framework, gap analysis, capacity building, incentives and funding research and development (R&D), and access to market, and driven by several policy interventions.

He stated that operators like Renaissance Africa Energy Limited, Seplat, and Oando were taking over assets from international oil companies (IOCs), under a divestment programme, and would become key contributors to Nigeria’s target to achieve three million barrels per day production by 2030.

Last Line

The recent Executive Orders by the Administration of President Bola Tinubu that introduced tax incentives tied to time-bound upstream investment and cost leadership and also intended to accelerate contract processing cycles for oil and gas projects, from 36 months to six months, have birthed major projects such as UBETA Gas Development Project and Bonga North Project, among others that are in the pipeline, Ogbe concluded.