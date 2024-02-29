Achievement Award: Canadian Mayor Hosts Nigerian Film Director, Distributor, Odiete

For her years of excellent service delivery in the content distribution sector of the African film industry, celebrated Nigerian film director and distributor, Joy Efe Odiete, was recently hosted by the Mayor of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, Mr Patrick Brown, in Toronto after winning the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, (TINFF), ‘Achievement Award in Media, Entertainment, and Distribution’.

Odiete who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blue Pictures Entertainment, one of the leading Film entertainment companies in Nigeria, has been a sub-distributor to Warner Brothers Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures, Black Sheep Entertainment, and other Independent studios in the US, UK, and South Africa for over 19 years,.

It was, therefore, a moment of joy for the Blue Pictures team when their founder and chief executive officer, Joy Efe Odiete, received her award, ‘Achievement Award in Media, Entertainment, and Distribution’ while being hosted by the Mayor of Brampton, Ontario, on behalf of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, TINFF.

Sharing the news of the feat, Odiete thanked the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival for recognising the long years of service Blue Pictures has dedicated to rewriting the history of African cinema, where it plays big not only as a distributor but also a production company as well as ‘incubator of future film talents’, through the biennial industry interactive forum, ‘Next Gen Mini-Conference.

“I am feeling incredibly grateful to receive the award of excellence from the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival and recognition from the Mayor of Brampton.

“This honour is truly humbling and I am so thankful for the support of my Blue Pictures team and partners. The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing our stories to life. Thank you for believing in our vision, and for this incredible recognition,” she said.

The award from TINFF, a multicultural film festival that values diversity and inclusion, providing a creative platform for Canadian and international films, is one of the many recognitions that have come Odiete’s way since her entry into the industry in 2005.

Odiete’s works as a film distributor have recorded major successes for foreign studios with franchise titles like: ‘Harry Porter’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Thor’, ‘Avengers’, ‘Batman’, ‘Iron Man’ etc. She has also worked with Nollywood greats and behind such Nigerian box-office hits like, ‘The Return of Jenifa’, ‘Phone Swap’, ‘Maami’, ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘The Mirror Boy’, and ‘Anchor Baby’ amongst others.

“Her company, Blue Pictures has also partnered with Netflix, Amazon, and some major airlines.