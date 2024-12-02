Achebe Airport Maiden Trade Fair Kicks Off With 50 Exhibitors

Share

The maiden Chinua Achebe Airport Christmas Trade Fair kicked off yesterday at the expansive car park of the facility in Umueri.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Airport Christmas Trade Fair, Mr Martin Nwafor, Managing Director of Chinua Achebe Airport Umueri said no fewer than 50 exhibitors had indicated to take part in the one week fair which would end on December 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items exhibited at the events were largely products made in Anambra including automobile, beverages, poly product beauty products among others.

Nwafor said the trade fair was an opportunity for air transport operators, users, Anambra public and businesses to meet, interact, buy, sell and make contacts for future purpose.at and international level.

He said the trade fair was part of the non aeronautical services meant to impact businesses directly assuring that it was going to run for as long as this airport existed.

Nwafor said it was also an opportunity to market the airport and showcase the world the visibility of the Anambra economy.

