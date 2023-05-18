ACF Unveils New Leadership, Appoints Ex-minister Aduku As Chairman

The Arewa Consulta – tive Forum (ACF) has unveiled a new set of leaders following the expiration of the tenure of the Audu Ogbeh-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Forum.

The Forum has also appointed a new Chairman in Arch. Gabriel Aduku, a former Minister of State for Health during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, to lead the northern forum for the next three years.

Aduku hails from Kogi State, and holds the traditional title of Amana Ogohi I, Ata Igala of the Igala Kingdom. However, the current Secretary General of the ACF, Mallam Murtala Aliyu, who retains his position in the Forum, said the list of the other executives will soon be made public.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Chairman, Ogbeh in his speech said, the region needs to be more involved in commerce and industry, as politics alone does not have what it takes to move the region out of poverty.

Addressing a press conference after their meeting, Secretary of the ACF Leadership Selection Committee, Burka Zarma said the appointment of Aduku was unanimously endorsed by the members. After meeting for over three hours, Zarma told journalists that: “The NEC approved the appointment of Architect Gabriel Yakubu Aduku as the new Chairman of the Forum.

“He takes over from Chief Audu Ogbe whose tenure has expired. Also, at the same meeting, the appointment of Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, the Secretary General of ACF was renewed for a second term of three years.

“It should be noted that the 21 members of the National Working Committee of the ACF were dissolved following the expiration of their tenure. A new Committee is being considered and will be released soon.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing Chairman Ogbe, who delivered a speech at the meeting, urged all members of the Forum to support Aduku in his mission to move ACF and the North forward under the new dispensation.

The former Minister of Agriculture said: “The North is an agricultural area, if we can add more value before we sell our goods, there is no reason why people will come here, buy hibiscus packages and export to Mexico and sell for 38 million dollars when we are sitting here doing nothing.

“I want to also thank a former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida for the role he has played and will continue to play in the projects we embarked upon for youth and women, and we hope that the violence in the states will reduce so that we can begin the projects.”