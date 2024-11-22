ACF Suspends Chairman Over 2027 Comments

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has suspended National Chairman Mamman Osuman over alleged unauthorized comments on the 2027 presidential election.

At a meeting of the elite northern group in Kaduna on Wednesday, Osuman expressed support for the position of the League of Northern Democrats who had vowed to use northern candidates to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

ACF said the issue was not discussed, and that he was not asked to make such a declaration and as such it was his personal opinion.

In a letter of suspension read to journalists yesterday, Secretary General Murtala Aliyu said: “Mr. Osuman was quoted as saying the North would back a northern candidate for the presidency in 2027.

“The statements were made by the NEC Chairman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected Mr. Osuman’s personal opinion only.

“The ACF rejects Mr. Osuman’s statements in their entirety. “For this reason, the leadership of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the NEC has decided to place Mr. Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.”

