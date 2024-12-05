ACF Resolves Leadership Crisis, Reinstates Osuman

Share

The Northern sociocultural and political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has resolved its internal leadership crisis and lifted the suspension slammed on the Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC), Chief Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN). Last month the Forum suspended Osuman, over what they said was an unauthorised statement on the 2027 elections.

The Chairman of ACF Board of Trustees (BoT), Bashir Muhammad Dalhatu, and National Secretary, Murtala Aliyu, announced his suspension 24 hours after an ACF meeting in Kaduna. Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a Northern candidate for the presidency in 2027.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by ACF and signed by its Secretary General, Aliyu, yesterday confirmed that the matter had been resolved amicably, following the intervention of the Forum’s Unity and Peace Reconciliation Committee.

The statement said there had been a family discussion and the “unfortunate” development has been resolved. Part of the statement said:

“Sequel to the recent suspension of the Chairman of the National Executive Council of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Chief Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN) by the leadership of ACF over an alleged unauthorised political statement not in consonance with ACF’s non-partisan position.

“That the ACF Unity, Peace and Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Dr Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed, has intervened in the recent crisis.

It had invited some stakeholders including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and that of the National Executive council among others and had a family discussion on the unfortunate development.

“Consequently, the issue has been amicably resolved in the interest of the great people of Arewa and the suspension is hereby withdrawn.”

