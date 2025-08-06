ACF, NEF Should Stop Blaming Tinubu For Northern Challenges –APC Stalwart

A ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alwan Hassan, has advised the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to stop blaming President Bola Tinubu for the challenges of the region.

Speaking yesterday on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Hassan said the ACF and NEF are not speaking for northern Nigeria. He said the comments made by the groups at the recent stakeholders meeting in Kaduna were not in the interest of the region.

According to Hassan, infrastructures the groups are clamouring for are not the problem of the region but unity.

He urged them to unite the region rather than blaming President Tinubu. He said: “The ACF is not for the North and they are not our elders and they are not speaking for the North. Infrastructure is not the problem of the North. We don’t need infrastructure from the Federal Government in the north.

“What we need in north hey know it. Unite us because an Idoma man cannot be governor of Benue State, a Muslim in Plateau State cannot be Speaker in the state House of Assembly and a Christian minority in Borno State cannot be a governor. “These are our problems, religion and tribe. Let them unite us and the Federal government will come asking us to work with them.

We have 424 local governments, every of which have economic potentials to tap into. “Travel from here to Borno and see land when you are coming from outside but see how Borno is. But people cannot go to farm because Christians are killing Muslims and Muslims are killing Christians. This is the problem in northern Nigeria and they caused it. “We don’t have leadership in northern Nigeria and the groups who are supposed to be leaders are political. A lot of people that are aggrieved with the APC have joined the ACF and it has its political angle all the time.

They are not for northern Nigeria. “If they are for northern Nigeria, they met the President during the campaign, let them tell us how many governors they met during the campaign and what did those governors promise and how have they held them accountable in the 19 states of northern Nigeria.

“The governors are taking the money, some doing well while some steal the money. The ACF, the Northern Elders Forum and every northern that is outspoken that the north is being neglected, ask your governors what they are doing with the billions of naira they are collecting every month from the federation account.”