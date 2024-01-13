ACF Leadership Meets Northern Elders in Zaria

As part of efforts to tackle the disunity and challenges bedeviling the North, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) leadership, has met with the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Professor Ango Abdullahi in Zaria.

Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, National Publicity Secretary of the ACF in a statement in Kaduna yesterday said the ACF delegation was led by Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), and Chief Mamman Mike Osman, Chairman, National Executive Committee (NEC) of the forum. ACF disclosed that the delegation had an extensive discussion on matters of interest.

“Specifically, the delegation briefed Prof. Abdullahi on the inauguration of a new leadership for ACF as well as the resolve of the leadership to regenerate and reinvigorate the organisation in outlook and impact as it seeks to guide and influence national discourse on issues relevant to Northern Nigeria such that the region will overcome its varied existential challenges and, ultimately, regain its unity.”

Part of the statement also said Prof. Abdullahi thanked the delegation for the visit, expressed delight on the emergence of the new leadership and its resolve to chart a new direction for the entire north through equally reinvigorated state chapters.

Tukur Muhammad-Baba said the elder statesman went on to offer his perspective on the missteps, pitfalls and mismanaged opportunities by northerners over the last few years.