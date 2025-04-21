ACF Laments Spate Of Insecurity, Prays For Peace

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated Christians in Nigeria and across the world during the celebration of Easter. The Forum also lament- ed the spate of insecurity in the country and prayed for Nigeria’s return to peace, security and economic prosperity.

The Forum in a statement by Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, said the Forum rejoices with all on the solemn occasion and wishes all God’s abundant mercies and grace.

The Forum said: “ACF is not unaware that the 2025 Easter Season is being celebrated amid continuing daunting existential socio- economic, political and, most worryingly, security and criminality challenges.”

According to the ACF: “Communities in Benue, Borno, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Zamfara, and other states, are daily visited with debilitating and senseless deaths, destruction, dislocation, tears, and fractured inter- group relations.

“Adding to the tragedy are monstrous corruption, selfishness of leaders, nepotism, political insensitivity, inequities, impunity, lack of frugality, provocative and ostentatious lifestyles of political and other office holders. “Doubtless, living condi- tions are dire, particularly in the northern states and in Nigeria in general.”

The northern sociocultural and political organisation also noted that the needed public policy responses to the problems have been “grossly inadequate and far from being effective and satisfactory.

Still, in the spirit of occasion, ACF calls on the Christian brethren to continue to pray for peace, security and economic recovery for Nigeria, for God’s intercession so that Nigeria’s leaders are re-endowed with faith, love for ordinary citizens and the wisdom to chart Nigeria to the path to righteousness and glory.”

