The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF), has attacked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume for saying President Bola Tinubu would stay in power till 2031.

The ACF advised the President Tinubu-led administration to focus on delivering good governance to Nigerians, instead of obsessing over the 2027 election.

New Telegraph recalls that Akume had urged northern political leaders preparing to contest the 2027 presidential election to put aside their ambitions and wait until 2031 when Tinubu would have ended his second term.

Akume who made this remark on TVC said Tinubu as a Southerner should be allowed to have a second term, meaning that those eyeing the Presidency from the North in 2027 should look beyond that year by waiting till 2031.

However, ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, while responding to Akume’s comment, stated that it was too early to start debating the 2027 presidential election.

According to Mohammad-Baba, the ACF won’t take a partisan stance on who should be voted for or against, saying that its primary concern was the wellbeing of the electorate.

