ACF Commiserates With Niger, Kano Over Flood, Road Accident

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with the people of Niger State over the flood disaster and Kano for those involved in the fatal accident on their way from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Prof Tukur MuhammadBaba, National Publicity Secretary of the ACF in a statement, yesterday, said the Forum was jolted by news of the two tragedies and called on the federal, state and local authorities to put in place measures to mitigate future occurrence.

ACF said Niger State “had experienced a devastating flood that involved an unprecedented occurrence, which claimed many lives, destroyed property and disrupted livelihoods, submerged homes and other critical infrastructure, disrupted the haulage of goods, including foodstuff, to and from the south-western states of Nigeria.

“The Dakatsalle, Kano State road traffic accident involved the state’s contingent of athletes, officials and journalists returning from a sports festival at Ogun State.”

The forum said beyond the statistics of total loss of at least 20 lives, details of the Dakatsalle, Kano tragedy are yet to be known.”

ACF deeply mourned the lives lost, and prayed to Almighty God to provide succour to survivors to enable them to remain resilient, with necessary strength to rebuild lives and livelihoods, praying that the injured return to good health soonest.

