ACF Commends Tinubu, FG For Renaming UniAbuja, Yakubu Gowon Varsity

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for renaming University of Abuja as Yakubu Gowon University of Abuja.

ACF, which described former Head of State Yakubu Gowon as a hero, called on the National Assembly to accelerate passage of the necessary legislation to concretise the renaming which has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, National Public ity Secretary of the ACF, in a statement yesterday said: “It is with much delight that the Arewa Consultative Forum received news of the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to rename the University of Abuja after General Yakubu Gowon.

ACF added: “Especially pleasing is the honour being bestowed on ACF’s Grand Patron.

More than this, ACF notes that General Dr. Gowon is a nationalist of quintessential extraordinaire, an icon of Nigeria’s struggles for national unity, a man of great humility, a symbol of military professionalism, revered hero who gave his all to keep Nigeria one, even as his (and our) particular dreams remain very much a work-inprogress.”

ACF said the Forum is further elated that the befitting and worthy honour is coming on the heels of General Gowon’s 90th birthday anniversary, adding that the “gesture is also a Christmas gift of sorts from the FGN to the amiable and charismatic General.

“That the FGN is, by the gesture honouring such a de – serving national hero, while he is still alive to savour the recognition, is also most commendable.

ACF calls on the National Assembly to accelerate passage of the necessary legislation to concretise the renaming.”

ACF further congratulated General Gowon and his family and friends on the honour and also extended the same felicitation to the University of Abuja community and Nigeria at large.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"