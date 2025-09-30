ACF Commends Kebbi Gov On Security, Infrastructure, Human Devt

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has praised Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, for notable achievements in security, infrastructure, and human development over the past two years.

The commendation came during a courtesy visit by the ACF leadership to Governor Idris at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, ACF Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Alhaji Dalhatu Waziri Dutse, said the Forum was impressed with the Governor’s efforts in improving security and executing developmental projects across the state.

He emphasized that, although ACF is non-partisan, the Forum continues to play a key role in Nigeria’s political activities, protecting the interests of the North since its establishment 25 years ago.

Dutse also commended Governor Idris for supporting security agencies, noting that such backing has significantly bolstered the fight against insecurity in Kebbi State.

The ACF Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, lauded the Governor’s bold initiatives in addressing banditry and other security challenges, while pledging the Forum’s continued collaboration with Northern Governors and the FCT to promote regional development.

Governor Idris expressed delight at receiving the delegation, reaffirming his commitment to diligent and patriotic governance for the benefit of Kebbi citizens.

He described ACF as a strategic partner in the progress of both Kebbi State and the Northern region.

The Governor highlighted that Kebbi has achieved substantial progress in agriculture, education, infrastructure, and security in the first two years of his administration.