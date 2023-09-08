ACF Chief To Atiku, Obi: Accept Judgement Even If You Don’t Agree With It

Elder statesman and stalwart of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, has called on the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to accept the outcome of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in good faith.

Sani said as democrats it has become necessary to accept the outcome of the tribunal so as to deepen democracy. He also added that the outcome of the judgement was not unexpected as an election that the president lost in his home state among other outcomes was expected to be substantially free and fair.

He told New Telegraph that: “The judgement by the Presidential Election Tribunal was not unexpected. This is because many of us do not believe elections which caused the presidential candidate of the ruling party and the president to lose their states as well as causing sitting governors to lose their senatorial bids must be free and fair substantially.

“On the technical qualifications of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to stand for election, the tribunal took its time to dispel the misconceptions by the petitioners. That was good. “As democrats, the petitioners are expected to accept the verdict even if they do not agree with it. That is how to grow democracy through strengthening of democratic institutions.”