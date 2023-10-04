ACF bewails decline in income value, living standards of Nigerians

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has asked the Federal Government not to accept the “out-of-context and largely discredited public policy solutions” being preached by multilateral finance organisations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) towards solving the economic problems of the country.

ACF, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, also said the two main policies of the present administration concerning the fuel subsidy and monetary policy brought a lot of hardship to Nigerians especially Northerners and asked the government to be like the Asian Tigers and ignore the prescription of the IMF and others.

The statement, signed by the ACF Spokesman, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, also welcomed the truce that led to the calling off of the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), saying that the strike would have compounded the woes of Nigerians.

ACF said the forum is particularly happy that representatives of the labour unions were able to convince the FGN to pay attention to the plight of workers, and everyone one else in the country, “arising from the combined deleterious impact, of the withdrawal of subsidy from the price of petroleum products and convergence of the official and parallel foreign exchange markets. Both of these policies have compounded and placed in dire straits the far-from-satisfactory daily problems faced by average households in the country.

“Almost overnight, the value of wages and incomes have continued to plummet and people increasingly face challenges with regards to feeding and nutrition, personal healthcare costs/financing, school fees, transportation, rent, shelter, and nearly all goods and services, affecting all Nigerians except perhaps the less than top 5% of the population classified as the very rich, with the majority of the population continuing to see significant and alarming declines in the value of incomes and standards of living.

“ACF notes that these negative economic conditions are felt more in the northern states of Nigeria, being largely the most agrarian segment of the country with the lowest per capita incomes, poor scores in all indices of economic development and standard of living measures.”

ACF said: “According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its 2022 Multidimensional Poverty Report, people considered poor in Nigeria numbered 133 million, out of which 86 million, or 65%, live in the North, who suffered over one quarter of all possible deprivations. In contrast, the South housed about 47 million or 35%. Rightly, ACF has been concerned about this alarming sobering state of affairs.

“Against all the above developments, the President Bola Tinubu-led Administration continues to insist that its economic and social policies are the right mix of solutions to revamp the economy for better days ahead. For labour, the only reaction to what has been perceived as the insensitivity of the political authorities, was to be an indefinite nation-wide strike, starting Tuesday, 3rd October, 2023 to drive home its calls for due attention to the plight of workers and the average Nigerian households.”

The ACF therefore congratulates the joint teams of the FGN and the NLC/TUC for finding that middle ground which averted the strike, even if for labour, the truce is for a period of four weeks only. ACF appreciates the FGN’s understanding and roll out of measures to cushion the debilitating challenges in the economy. The NLC and TUC teams are also deeply appreciated for their ability to force the hands of the FGN.

“ACF warns that a lot more remains to be done in the administration of economic policies in the country. In particular, ACF cautions against the wholesale and unimaginative acceptance of out-of-context and largely discredited public policy solutions being preached by multilateral finance organisations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“It should be instructive to our policy makers that Southeast Asian nations pulled themselves out of the economic crisis of the 1980s and 1990s by largely ignoring, not by accepting, the policy prescriptions of the multi-lateral agencies.

“Therefore, the FGN and the NLC/TCU should not assume that the country is out of the woods. The negotiations must continue,” ACF said.

