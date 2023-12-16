Ace Photographer, Adedayo, Canvasses Use Of Photography to Promote Tourism

Renowned Nigerian photographer, Dayo Adedayo, has called for the employment of photography as vital tool to boost and promote Nigerian tourism across the globe. Adedayo, who is British-trained professional, noted that when Nigerian cultural and historical sites are captured in photographs, the beauty will spur intending tourists to physically visit the site. The photographer, who is also an author and documentarist, with a number of titles to his name, said documenting Nigerian culture through photography will help create a different narrative about the country and promote tourism. Ade- dayo spoke during the inaugural edition of the National Stakeholders’ Conference on Review of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), held recently in Abuja.

Speaking on the topic; Explore, Understand and Appreciate Nigerian Culture Through Photography, he noted that photography was not just about capturing moments but also a means of storytelling, self-expression and communication. According to him, the youth can make fortune from documenting Nigerian culture in photographs by selling online or physically. He said photography allowed photographers to convey emotions, document events, explore perspectives and create visual narratives.

“Documenting our culture through photography allows us to preserve our cultural heritage. How many believe you can sell an image for thousands of dollars if not millions. “Photography allows us to capture and preserve cultural traditions, landmarks, and artefacts,’’ he disclosed. Noting further that; “It helps document and safeguard our cultural heritage, ensuring that future generations can learn about and appreciate their roots. “Photography enables people from different cultures to share their unique perspectives.

“Through photographs, we can gain insights into diverse lifestyles, traditions, and beliefs, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.’’ He said that photography could give a voice to marginalised communities and challenge stereotypes, promote inclusivity and cultural diversity. They provide valuable insights into the evolution of cultures and societies. Also, “Photographs can be used as educational tools to raise awareness about different cultures and their heritage. This helps promote understanding, respect, and appreciation for diverse cultures.

“Photographs can support cultural institutions, such as museums, archives, and libraries, in their preservation efforts. “High-quality photographs can be used for exhibition displays, online collections, and publications, allowing wider access to cultural heritage resources.” “By utilising photography in these ways, we can raise awareness, foster appreciation, and promote the preservation of different Cultures and their heritage. “Photographs have the power to evoke emotions, spark curiosity, and bridge cultural gaps, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and understanding society.”