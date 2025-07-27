Ace Kollezion’s Men-to-Soft Colour Wears

In 2021, Young and budding designer, Xtacy Conspired showed he is ready to introduce men’s fashion to a new era of cool and calm colours with their first collection, The Kollezion.

Featuring an eclectic range of day and night outfits for every man, “The Kollezion” chronicled a lifestyle relating to love for alté, timeless and stylish designs made with love and a high level of artistry.

Modeled by music artist, Ike Chuks and choreographer, Don Flexx, the pieces offer vibrant, appealing colorful crepe fabric, artistic prints and flock designs.

According to the designer, Dimeji: “Most of the artistic works on the outfits are obtained from a diverse compilation of the brand’s aesthetics . So, we decided to create designs that suit every form and class. At Xtacy Conspired, we don’t settle with regular, we like to stand out.”