ACE-031 Peptide: Muscle, Bone Density, and Energy Expenditure

Soluble activin receptor type IIB (ACVR2B) peptide (ACE-031) has been investigated for its possible regulatory role in muscle development. Myostatin is a negative regulator of muscle growth that acts as a potent inhibitor of skeletal muscle hypertrophy (increase in muscle size) and hyperplasia (increase in the number of muscle fibers), and studies on ACE-031 suggest the compound may play a significant role in binding with and inactivating myostatin. Extensive studies in mice models suggest that knocking off activin receptors might increase muscle growth in every muscle cell. Because of this link, ACE-031 has been the subject of various attempts to curb muscle atrophy in the lab.

Activin receptors have been hypothesized to have a crucial role in the maturation of gametocytes, especially sperm. Different types of colorectal and prostate cancer have also been linked to the inactivation or malfunction of this receptor. Bone metabolism, fat storage, and sperm quality are all thought to be impacted by ACE-031.

ACE-031 Peptide: Mechanism of Action

Available data suggests ACE-031 may work by inhibiting a cascade of negative regulators of skeletal muscle development. Other members of the TGF- superfamily, including activin A, bone morphogenetic protein-2 (BMP-2), and BMP-7, may also play roles in suppressing muscle development and protein synthesis despite myostatin’s reputation as a negative regulator.

Studies suggest ACE-031 may target the activin type IIB receptor (ActRIIB), and some research suggests that adding a soluble version of this receptor might promote muscle growth more efficiently than a myostatin-specific neutralizing antibody. Muscle mass may have been further boosted by presenting soluble ActRIIB in myostatin-deficient animals.

This suggests that ACE-031 and similar agents may have a greater impact on stimulating muscle growth in test models affected by muscle loss and degenerative conditions by targeting multiple negative regulators of skeletal muscle, such as myostatin, activin A, and potentially other TGF- -family members. [i]

ACE-031 Peptide, Metabolism of Peptides and Energy

Mouse studies’ data suggests a function for myostatin in muscle energy metabolism and suggests it may have harmful effects. The findings of this study suggest a link between higher myostatin levels and accelerated muscle exhaustion. Serum lactate levels rose significantly, and serious metabolic damage to muscles was documented in experiments where the natural form of ACE-031, a myostatin inhibitor, was suppressed. Further, it’s possible that the number of blood vessels feeding the muscle tissue was decreased due to this suppression of myostatin.

However, findings imply that ACE-031 presentation was claimed to boost muscle development by the study’s authors, presumably via blocking myostatin and increasing muscle oxidative capacity. Investigations purport that this enhancement in oxidative capacity may provide a shield fromexhaustion and free radicals. These results suggest that ACE-031 may improve muscular performance and resilience by regulating myostatin activity and promoting more efficient energy consumption in skeletal muscles. [ii]

ACE-031 Peptide and Muscle

Mouse studies suggest ACE-031 may increase muscular tissue’s ability to generate force. Possible energy preservation and a shift in muscle thermodynamics toward oxidative respiration are responsible for this enhancement. It has been hypothesized that presenting ACE-031 to mice may significantly increase the maximal and total contractile force by 40% and 25%, respectively. Muscular exhaustion seems to be unaffected by ACE-031, suggesting that this compound may selectively improve muscular strength without altering energy dynamics.

The observed enhancements in force-generating ability may not be related to ATP homeostasis or contractile efficiency changes since further analysis suggested that ACE-031 might not generate any substantial adjustments in these parameters. These results suggest the possible role of ACE-031 in increasing muscular strength by preserving energy dynamics and contractile efficiency by specifically targeting systems involved in force generation. [iii]

ACE-031 Peptide and Muscle Defense

The pilot research focused on the effectiveness of ACE-031 in helping postmenopausal test subjects maintain muscle mass. [iv] The findings of this randomized, placebo-controlled study suggest that ACE-031 may have increased lean body mass and thigh muscle volume after only one presentation. These results were seen 29 days after the peptide was given. The findings suggest the experiment produced an unexpected but noteworthy secondary result. Serum indicators related to bone and fat metabolism improved in test models given ACE-031. Researchers speculated that this finding implies that ACE-031 may inhibit fat storage while concurrently stimulating bone development, even though its major relationship rests with muscle growth. “[ACE-031]… was generally well-tolerated and resulted in increases in muscle mass in healthy postmenopausal [subjects],” the study authors said. [iv]

ACE-031 Peptide and Muscle Development

Data from mouse experiments suggest that a myostatin inhibitor like ACE-031 may stimulate the greatest possible development in skeletal muscle. These results are preliminary, and further research is needed, but they suggest that a multidimensional strategy may be necessary for complete muscle protection in the circumstances characterized by muscle wasting. Methods that promote muscle development, including growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor 1, could be used with methods that prevent muscle loss, like ACE-031. [v]

Visit Biotech Peptides to buy the highest quality, most affordable research compounds.

References

[i] Cadena SM, Tomkinson KN, Monnell TE, Spaits MS, Kumar R, Underwood KW, Pearsall RS, Lachey JL. Administration of a soluble activin type IIB receptor promotes skeletal muscle growth independent of fiber type. J Appl Physiol (1985). 2010 Sep;109(3):635-42. doi: 10.1152/japplphysiol.00866.2009. Epub 2010 May 13. PMID: 20466801; PMCID: PMC2944638. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2944638/

[ii] Relizani K, Mouisel E, Giannesini B, Hourdé C, Patel K, Morales Gonzalez S, Jülich K, Vignaud A, Piétri-Rouxel F, Fortin D, Garcia L, Blot S, Ritvos O, Bendahan D, Ferry A, Ventura-Clapier R, Schuelke M, Amthor H. Blockade of ActRIIB signaling triggers muscle fatigability and metabolic myopathy. Mol Ther. 2014 Aug;22(8):1423-1433. doi: 10.1038/mt.2014.90. Epub 2014 May 27. PMID: 24861054; PMCID: PMC4435590. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24861054/

[iii] Béchir N, Pecchi E, Vilmen C, Le Fur Y, Amthor H, Bernard M, Bendahan D, Giannesini B. ActRIIB blockade increases force-generating capacity and preserves energy supply in exercising mdx mouse muscle in vivo. FASEB J. 2016 Oct;30(10):3551-3562. doi: 10.1096/fj.201600271RR. Epub 2016 Jul 14. PMID: 27416839. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27416839/

[iv] Attie KM, Borgstein NG, Yang Y, Condon CH, Wilson DM, Pearsall AE, Kumar R, Willins DA, Seehra JS, Sherman ML. A single ascending-dose study of muscle regulator ACE-031 in healthy volunteers. Muscle Nerve. 2013 Mar;47(3):416-23. doi: 10.1002/mus.23539. Epub 2012 Nov 21. PMID: 23169607. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23169607/

[v] Morvan F, Rondeau JM, Zou C, Minetti G, Scheufler C, Scharenberg M, Jacobi C, Brebbia P, Ritter V, Toussaint G, Koelbing C, Leber X, Schilb A, Witte F, Lehmann S, Koch E, Geisse S, Glass DJ, Lach-Trifilieff E. Blockade of activin type II receptors with a dual anti-ActRIIA/IIB antibody is critical to promote maximal skeletal muscle hypertrophy. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2017 Nov 21;114(47):12448-12453. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1707925114. Epub 2017 Nov 6. PMID: 29109273; PMCID: PMC5703284. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29109273/