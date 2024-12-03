Accumulated TETfund Grants: Lifeline For Abia Tertiary Institutions

Share

Barring any last minute change of mind, Abia State government-owned tertiary institutions may soon return to the glorious era of infrastructure transformation, cutting edge research and improved staff welfare as the state Governor, Alex Otti, has vowed to access the accumulated and unclaimed Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) funds earmarked for the institutions.

The governor pledged the readiness of his administration to access the intervention funds when he received a delegation of the House of Representatives Committee on TETFund and Other Services, led by its Chairman, Hon Princess Miriam Odinakachi Onuoha, who visited him at the Government House, Umuahia.

Otti, who pointed out that there was no better time to access the accumulated TETFund intervention grant so as to bring the state’s education sector to an acceptable standard, decried the level of dilapidation in public institutions in the state and the level of ruins its structures had been subjected to.

However, while noting that his administration would take immediate action to salvage the situation as merely bemoaning a problem alone does not solve it, the governor said: “There is no way we can make progress without these funds.” He added: “So, whatever it takes, I am going to do it. I will outsource my Commissioner for Tertiary Education to you so that we can get the unclaimed fund and use it properly.

If you get to our schools and see the level of dilapidation and rot, you will understand the level of ruins and how much we need this fund.

“In fact, sometimes people wonder how students actually manage to graduate from these institutions. One thing that we know is that the problems would not be solved by merely lamenting the problems. We don’t believe in that.

We take actions as we believe strongly that actions solve problems. “Thank you for calling our attention to this. For us, it is a wakeup call for a state that has declared a state of emergency on education; a state that dedicated 20 per cent of its budgetary allocation to the sector; and has recently declared free and compulsory education from primary to junior secondary school.”

Earlier, Hon. Onuoha informed that governor that the delegation was in the state as part of its oversight functions having discovered that Abia was among the states with accumulation of unclaimed TETFund intervention grant, in order to know the causes and impediment hindering the state, with a view to proffering solutions.

The lawmaker disclosed that the House created a Standing Committee on TETFund to ensure better accountability and judicious utilisation of the amount of funds released.

She also noted that the House had relaxed some of the stringent conditions causing the delay in accessing the intervention funds, and which provides an opportunity for the Committee to speak with beneficiaries and other stakeholders on areas of challenges, and to assist them in ensuring that the backlogs were cleared.

