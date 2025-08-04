Accra to Host African Health Sovereignty Summit Tomorrow

The capital city of Ghana is set to welcome African Heads of State, global health leaders, and development partners tomorrow, for the African Health Sovereignty Summit — a continental push to reshape global health governance in a rapidly shifting world.

According to a statement ahead of the summit signed by the Spokesperson to the President & Minister, Government Communication, Felix Ofosu, (MP), the summit is convened under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, and the high-level gathering will mark a pivotal moment in Africa’s quest for health sovereignty and a more equitable global health order.

The summit will formally launch The Accra Initiative, a framework for reforming global health systems in alignment with African priorities.

“In a changed world, Africa must take charge of its health destiny,” President Mahama stated ahead of the summit. “This Summit is our moment to lead—not just in financing our systems but in reshaping the very rules of global health governance.”

The summit comes at a time when global health gains—such as reductions in child and maternal mortality and HIV/AIDS deaths—are increasingly threatened by declining donor funding, weakened multilateralism, and emerging health crises.

These challenges, African leaders argue, highlight the inadequacy of the current global health architecture, much of which was designed in a different political and economic era.