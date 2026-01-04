Accra Fashion Week Celebrates Decade Of Impact

The last days of December 2025 witnessed Accra Fashion Week successfully conclude its landmark 10th anniversary edition.

The show brought to a close, a decadelong journey that has firmly established the platform as Ghana’s leading fashion event and one of the most respected fashion showcases on the African continent.

Held across multiple venues in Accra, with the main runway shows hosted at Silver Star Towers, Airport City, the 10- year celebration was a powerful convergence of fashion, culture, creativity, and international collaboration.

As Ghana’s only fashion event to maintain consistent annual programming over a decade, Accra Fashion Week once again demonstrated its unmatched ability to position Accra as a global fashion destination.

A week of fashion, culture, and industry engagement The 10th anniversary edition unfolded as a full fashion week experience, beginning with a series of curated industry events ahead of the main runway showcases.

• December 17 – Meet The Designer An intimate networking and showcase evening that brought designers, buyers, media, and fashion stakeholders together to engage directly with participating creatives and gain insight into their collections and design philosophies.

• December 18 – Tour Accra: A citywide fashion experience celebrating Accra’s creative culture, style identity, and fashion ecosystem, highlighting the intersection of fashion, lifestyle, and urban expression.

• December 19 – Sip & Shop at Fashion Ghana shop hosted at the newly opened Fashion GHANA Shop, this retail-focused event created an opportunity for designers and fashion lovers to connect through commerce, conversations and curated shopping experience.

Global Runway with African excellence

The runway welcomed designers from over 20 countries, reaffirming Accra Fashion Week’s international reach and relevance. Featured international designers included Lusanda Couture (Angola), Unik Dress (Côte d’Ivoire), BOLD Swim (USA), Keljhani (Liberia), and Nene Yeye (Senegal), alongside leading Ghanaian fashion brands such as JKU, Mikoko Deluxe, Arvelys, Odefille, Pelliguen, and Fohrella, among others.

Each collection reflected a balance of heritage, craftsmanship, innovation, and contemporary African aesthetics, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to authentic storytelling through fashion.

The presence of the Senegalese and Angolan Ambassadors further underscored the event’s growing influence beyond fashion, positioning Accra Fashion Week as a space for cultural exchange and creative diplomacy.

Day two of the main runway shows opened with dramatic impact as Fohrella ignited the runway with fireworks, setting an energetic tone as models confidently commanded the catwalk.

The production quality, model casting, and overall curation reflected a platform refined by 10 years of experience and growth. As Accra Fashion Week concludes its 10-year chapter, its contribution to Ghana’s creative economy and Africa’s fashion narrative remains undeniable.

Over the years, the platform has consistently championed emerging designers, strengthened international fashion connections, and provided a credible stage for African fashion to be seen, respected, and celebrated globally