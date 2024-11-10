Accountants In Nigeria Contributes To Economy, Governance & Sustainability – ICAN Chairman

Share

The Chairman Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Plateau State Chapter, Mr Tile Terhemba has said accountants in Nigeria have contributed to the growth of Nigerian economy, good governance and sustainability.

New Telegraph report that Professional Accountants across Plateau State on Sunday celebrated their invaluable contributions to economic growth, governance, and development as part of the annual “Accountant’s Day” celebration.

Speaking to Journalists after their health walk Chairman ICAN and Jos District Society, Tile Terhemba said this year’s celebration, themed “Celebrating and Appreciating the Value of the Accountant,” highlights the profound impact accountants have on shaping financial stability, policy-making, and national development.

He disclosed that in Jos, Plateau State, the day’s activities kicked off with a health walk organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Plateau State Chapter and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

According to him the walk, which took participants from the Secretariat Junction to the Old Airport Road and back, emphasized the importance of physical well-being alongside the high mental demands of the accounting profession.

“Accountants are crucial to the economy. Our work goes beyond just number-crunching. We are involved in key areas such as planning, sourcing funds, and ensuring that resources are allocated judiciously to drive growth and stability”; he said.

Terhemba said the health initiative is part of a broader week of activities aimed at recognizing the profession’s contributions and promoting wellness among its members.

He also emphasized the integral role accountants play in the implementation of government policies, particularly in financial management and governance. “Accountants ensure transparency, accountability, and efficient use of public funds, both at the national and state levels,” he explained.

He acknowledged the contributions of professional accountants to the development of Nigeria, stressing their involvement in critical decision-making processes.

He added that the national government’s recognition of accountants has also been pivotal with many members appointed to significant roles in policy-making and public sector financial management.

He expressed gratitude for these appointments, thanking the president for trusting accountants with key positions in the administration.

“We appreciate the president’s recognition of our expertise and the role we play in shaping policies that affect the economy,” he added.

At the state level, Terhemba also thanked the Plateau State government for including professional accountants in key leadership positions.

He noted that such appointments ensure effective governance and resource management at the state level, helping to build a sustainable and transparent economy.

He noted that the celebrations serve as a reminder of the immense value that accountants bring to every facet of society, from corporate financial management to public policy and governance.

Share

Please follow and like us: