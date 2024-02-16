Accountant General Vows to Sustain Publication of Revenue Distribution

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has explained that it has been consistent in publishing the details of monthly revenue allocation by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government.

In a statement in Abuja by its spokesperson, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, the office said it was up to date in the publication of the monthly revenue distribution, adding that this effort would be sustained.

“In line with the policy of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to keep Nigerians abreast with government financial inflows and expenditure, the Office has completed the publication of the monthly revenue distribution for 2023,” it said.

The OAGF said the revenue distribution for 2023 was published monthly in print and online media as well as on its website. According to the OAGF, the details of the December 2023 revenue, which was shared in January 2024, have already been published on its website. It reaffirmed its determination to entrench transparency and accountability in government financial transactions and uphold the ideals of prudent financial management.