Accountability, Transparency Key To Investor Confidence – SEC DG

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has underscored the importance of accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

Dr. Agama made this assertion while delivering a goodwill message at a stakeholder engagement on internal control over financial reporting in the public sector, held in Abuja.

The event, themed “Strengthening Accounting and Transparency through ICRC,” was organized by Smith Ighodalo Adewale Odiachi (SIAO) in collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council (FRC).

According to the SEC boss, robust internal control mechanisms over financial reporting are crucial for ensuring market integrity and investor trust.

“Internal control over our financial reporting is a critical part of disclosures. Whether in the securities market, for public companies, or other organizations, these controls strengthen accountability, transparency, and integrity within the financial system,” Agama stated.

He emphasized that investor confidence is closely tied to the level of transparency and accountability demonstrated by financial institutions and market operators.

“For investors, what matters is knowing that there is accountability, that people are doing what they ought to do, and stewardship is being upheld. When investors see that management is committed to these principles, they are more likely to invest,” he added.

Dr. Agama also highlighted the significance of the newly signed Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, which he described as a milestone in capital market reform. The legislation was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 25.

“The ISA 2025 has introduced key reforms aimed at fostering a more transparent and efficient market. We are already seeing improved investor sentiment and increased confidence in the system,” he said.

He reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to professionalism and strict adherence to the law, noting that these values are driving positive changes within the Nigerian capital market.