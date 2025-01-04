Accountability in Governance: Bridging the Gap Between Promises and Performance

Share

Governance serves as the cornerstone of societal progress, ensuring that public resources are managed effectively, policies are implemented transparently, and the needs of citizens are addressed. Central to effective governance is accountability, the principle that leaders and institutions must answer for their actions and deliver on their commitments.

In a world where public trust in governance is often fragile, accountability emerges as the bridge between promises made and performance delivered.

The Essence of Accountability

Accountability in governance means more than just adhering to laws or fulfilling mandates. It encompasses a system where those in power are transparent about their decisions, accept responsibility for their outcomes, and face consequences for failing to meet expectations. It ensures that leaders do not operate in a vacuum but remain answerable to the people they serve.

In democratic systems, accountability is fundamental to maintaining the legitimacy of government institutions. Elections, judicial oversight, and free press are some mechanisms designed to uphold this principle. However, challenges persist when these mechanisms are weakened or compromised.

Challenges in Bridging the Gap

Despite the emphasis on accountability, the gap between promises and performance remains a persistent issue in governance worldwide. Common challenges include:

Overpromising Without Realistic Planning:

Leaders often set ambitious goals during campaigns or policy announcements without adequate strategies, resources, or timelines, leading to unmet expectations.

Corruption and Lack of Transparency:

Corruption undermines public trust and diverts resources meant for development. A lack of transparency in decision-making processes further widens the accountability gap.

Weak Institutions:

Inefficient or poorly resourced institutions struggle to hold leaders accountable, especially in fragile democracies or authoritarian regimes.

Limited Civic Engagement:

Citizens’ apathy or lack of awareness about their rights diminishes the demand for accountability, allowing leaders to evade scrutiny.

Strategies to Enhance Accountability

To bridge the gap between promises and performance, governments and societies must adopt a multifaceted approach:

Strengthening Institutions:

Robust institutions, including independent judiciary bodies, anti-corruption agencies, and effective parliaments, are essential to enforce accountability.

Enhancing Transparency:

Open data initiatives, public reporting, and accessible governance tools allow citizens to monitor progress and identify gaps in delivery.

Fostering Civic Participation:

Engaging citizens in policy-making and encouraging them to hold leaders accountable creates a culture of shared responsibility.

Adopting Technology:

Digital platforms can improve service delivery, track performance metrics, and provide channels for citizen feedback in real-time.

Implementing Performance Metrics:

Setting measurable targets and evaluating progress against them ensures that leaders remain focused on results rather than rhetoric.

Global Examples of Accountability in Action

Participatory Budgeting in Brazil: Cities like Porto Alegre have empowered citizens to decide how public funds are spent, leading to increased transparency and better service delivery.

India’s Right to Information Act:

This landmark legislation allows citizens to request information from government institutions, enhancing transparency and reducing corruption.

South Korea’s Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission:

By integrating technology into governance, South Korea has made significant strides in reducing corruption and increasing public trust.

The Role of Citizens and Civil Society

While governments bear the primary responsibility for accountability, citizens and civil society play a crucial role in bridging the gap between promises and performance. Advocacy groups, watchdog organizations, and a vigilant press ensure that power remains in check. Citizens, too, must actively participate in governance by voting, attending public forums, and demanding transparency.

In conclusion, accountability is the glue that binds governance to its promises. It transforms aspirations into actionable outcomes, ensuring that public trust is not just earned but sustained. Bridging the gap between promises and performance requires collective effort—strengthening institutions, leveraging technology, and fostering a culture of transparency and participation.

As societies evolve, so must their mechanisms for accountability, ensuring that governance serves the people and not the other way around.

Accountability in governance remains a pivotal issue in Nigeria, with experts and activists continually emphasising its importance for the nation’s development and democratic integrity.

Experts Speak:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Director-General, WTO and Former Nigerian Finance Minister

“Transparent governance systems that demand accountability are the most effective antidotes to corruption and inefficiency.”

Okonjo-Iweala drew from her experiences combating corruption in Nigeria, and emphasised the importance of open data initiatives and independent anti-corruption agencies in creating a culture of accountability.

Obiageli Ezekwesili – Former Vice President of the World Bank (Africa Region) and Co-founder of Transparency International

Oby Ezekwesili, renowned for her advocacy for transparency and good governance, has consistently highlighted the detrimental effects of corruption and the lack of accountability in Nigeria. She emphasizes that without accountability, public resources are mismanaged, leading to underdevelopment and poverty. Ezekwesili advocates for systemic reforms and active citizen engagement to hold leaders accountable and ensure that governance serves the public interest.

Chima Amadi – Researcher, Advocate for Good Governance, and Philanthropist

Chima Amadi has been vocal about the need for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public institutions. He argues that the failure of governance in Nigeria is often due to incompetent leadership and a lack of accountability mechanisms. Amadi emphasizes the importance of citizen participation in demanding good governance and the role of civil society in promoting transparency.

Edward Olowo-Okere – Director of the World Bank’s Public Sector and Governance Practice

Edward Olowo-Okere, with over three decades of experience in governance issues globally, leads initiatives aimed at enhancing public sector performance and governance. He underscores the significance of accountability in achieving effective governance and the need for robust institutions that can enforce transparency and responsibility among public officials.

Portia Roelofs – Author and Researcher on Nigerian Governance

In her book, “Good Governance in Nigeria: Rethinking Accountability and Transparency in the Twenty-First Century,” Portia Roelofs challenges conventional understandings of good governance. She argues for a nuanced approach that considers the complexities of Nigerian politics and society, emphasizing that accountability mechanisms must be context-specific to be effective.

Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA)

The CTA, under the leadership of individuals like Chima Amadi, has been instrumental in promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria. The organization focuses on electoral reforms, anti-corruption initiatives, and civic engagement, striving to hold public officials accountable and ensure that governance processes are transparent and inclusive.

African Centre for Strategic Studies – Governance and Accountability Research

Research by the African Centre for Strategic Studies highlights the link between governance, accountability, and security in Nigeria. The studies suggested that a lack of accountability in governance can lead to insecurity and instability, emphasizing the need for transparent and responsible leadership to foster peace and development.

These perspectives however, underscore the critical need for accountability in Nigeria’s governance structures.

Experts agree that without transparent and accountable leadership, Nigeria’s development prospects remain hindered. Strengthening institutions, promoting civic engagement, and implementing robust anti-corruption measures are essential steps toward bridging the gap between promises and performance in Nigerian governance.

Share

Please follow and like us: