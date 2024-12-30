Accountability Essential Component Of Responsible Leadership — Rattawu

Share

The Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) says accountability and reporting are essential components of responsible leadership.

The National Vice President of RATTAWU, South West Zone, Mr Dare Durosimi, said this in a statement by the Union’s zonal Social Media Director, Mr Olaniyi Fadugba, yesterday in Lagos.

Durosimi said: “By embracing accountability and reporting, leaders promote transparency, encourage responsible behaviour, and drive informed decision making.”

The union leader appreciated RATTAWU members for their commitment and participation in the year 2024 union’s activities.

He said the activities included South-West meetings, New Minimum Wage Industrial action, Ekiti State Council Election, monthly medical Screening and South-West SEC & SAC Training.

He listed some of the other activities and programmes as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Rain and Harmattan School, South West Three-Day Zonal Workshop, Book Launch and Awards .

