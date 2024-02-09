Account For Billions From Federation Coffers, Afenifere Challenges Ondo Govt

The Secretary-General of Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere Chief Sola Ebiseeni has asked the Ondo State government to give an account of funds received from the federation account in recent months.

Ebiseeni said the demand was a result of a lack of development despite the billions of Naira received from federation accounts and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The Afenifere chieftain who is one of the governorship aspirants under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the Southwest geo-political zone used to enjoy in the past when it was in the opposition had been lost now that the zone is in the mainstream politics of the country.

According to him, nothing is happening in Ondo State despite the extra billions released to the state on account of the fuel subsidy removal.

His words “All the inherited people-oriented progressive programmes of the previous administrations in health, education, environment, and community development, have either been abandoned or bastardised.

“The buses acquired by the Mimiko administration for free movement as part of its salutary education policy were misused and abandoned by the present administration and after much public pressure they were recently brought out without the decency of being repainted.

“The most innovative people-friendly Mother and Child hospitals are gone and the mega schools taken over by weeds and in states of disrepair. I recently visited one of our leaders on admission at the Trauma Centre Ondo and was shocked that such an enviable referral center was a shadow of itself, the entire premises in darkness and we had to lobby for pillows for our patients.

“Such special agencies of development, like OSOPADEC, established by the visions of the Adefarati administration cannot point to a single project in eight years, our forest resources developed since Western Region and continually regenerated by past governments are continually and wantonly depleted.

“The truth is that the people are fed up with the APC in its government in Ondo State. Check our political history, whenever the people are fed up with any administration, they queue behind a notable opposition figure, who meets our standards, to rally the opposition parties including like minds in the ruling party, to mobilise the people for the rescue operation. The process has begun in earnest through the PDP.”

With the lackluster performance of APC, Ebiseni declared that the opposition political party would form the next government in the State.

According to him, at no time in the history of Ondo State has any political party or government been so inept and rudderless as the present situation saying the politically sophisticated people of the state are merely tolerating the present uninspiring administration to the end of its maximum eight years.

His words “Ondo State is unique in the election of its governors. From Ajasin to Adefarati, Agagu, Mimiko, and Akeredolu, Ondo State has been ruled by juggernauts; men who rose through the ranks, well-bred in learning and their chosen professions and groomed in the crucible of political incubator.

“Ajasin, Adefarati, Agagu, Mimiko, and many of the South West Governors of their era including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu now the President, were mentored by the Afenifere and their vision determined by its intellectually grounded philosophy.

“Not many people knew that Dr. Olusegun Agagu was a silent university don in the academic cadre of Afenifere and one of those who computed and synthesised the raw field figures for Ajasin’s victory at the election tribunal in 1983.

“These men paid their dues in vision and action and you feel proud of them in the comity of other leaders anywhere. That is the standard by which aspirants will be measured by the people. Governance is about vision applicable to the development of people and society.

End