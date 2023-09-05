Account For 13% Derivation Fund You Received , HOSTCOM Tells Diri

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil/Gas (HOSTCOM), Bayelsa State Chapter has called on the State Governor, Douye Diri to account for the 13% derivation funds he has received since he assumed office.

HOSTCOM disclosed that the funds were meant for the host communities in the region who have been impacted negatively by the activities of oil.

It added that their demand was in line with the Freedom of Information, FOI, Act and regretted the misappropriation of the 13% Derivation Fund that has accrued to the State from successive administrations to date.

In an open letter on Tuesday to Governor Diri titled: “HOSTCOM’S Concerns On The 13% Derivation Funds accrued To Bayelsa State Vis-a-Vis infrastructural impact on the Oil and Gas Producing Communities In Bayelsa State, HOSTCOM regretted that the infrastructural development of the oil and gas producing communities have not been addressed adding that the suffering of the people has continued to be unattended to.

The letter which was signed by the HOSTCOM Bayelsa State Chairman Pastor Samson Graham Dabbey and Secretary Elder Cool Kwomo Christopher stated they have asked President Bola Tinubu to withhold forthwith the monthly release of the 13% Derivation Fund accruing to Bayelsa State from the month of September, 2023.

The letter reads in parts: “With the passage of the FOI Act in Nigeria by the National Assembly and the assent by the President, it is expected that the Nigerian FOI Act will foster freedom of the press, provide greater opportunity for investigative journalism and promote the good tenets of democracy like transparency and government’s accountability to the people.

“In line with the FOI Act, we demand a detailed account of how the 13% that had accrued to the states is spent, vis-a-vis it’s impact in the oil and gas producing communities in the state.

“We make bold to state that owing to the misapplication of the 13% Derivation Fund that has accrued to the State from successive administrations to date wherein the infrastructural development of the oil and gas producing communities (being the target communities of the fund) are being sidelined and the suffering of the people has continued to be unattended to, up till this moment.

“We are aware that the solution to this anomaly is only through the establishment of the Bayelsa State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) that the misapplication of the Fund would have been corrected in line with Section 162, Sub-Section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“And it was to discuss this infraction on the continued misapplication of the Fund that HOSTCOM had put in much effort in trying to meet and commune in person with Your Excellency, but not successful.

“In what follows, we have officially laid our concern on this subject in writing to Mr. President, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria to withhold forthwith the monthly release of the 13% Derivation Fund accruing to Bayelsa State from the month of September 2023.

“As a result, we are constrained to resorting to this constitutional and peaceful approach collectively and in good faith as an advocacy organization in furtherance of our Article of Faith to pursue the course of the down-trodden Host Communities whose right to the 13% Derivation Fund has been denied them for so long in this State (Bayelsa State).

“Leadership is a sacred trust and transparency, accountability and selflessness is the Hallmark which we seek for in all our leaders in Bayelsa State.” The statement concluded.