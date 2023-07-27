According to media reports in Spain, Barcelona midfielder, Franck Kessié prefers Tottenham to Juventus who have yet not reached an agreement with either Barcelona or the player himself

It is public knowledge that Kessié is one of Juventus’ main targets for the summer, but according to the Spanish paper Sport, the Ivory Coast international would rather join Spurs.

The report claims that Barcelona have set their asking price at €15m, but Juventus are currently negotiating an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in the former AC Milan and Atlanta midfielder and Spurs and other Premier League clubs have started inquiring about the midfielder’s availability.

According to Sport, Kessié is unwilling to return to Serie A and would love a move to North London instead.

Italian sources had already claimed earlier this month that Kessié was not interested in returning to Italy after one season at Camp Nou.