West Ham Show Interest In James Ward-Prowse

West Ham United are keen on having James Ward-Prowse in their ranks ahead of next season.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are looking for reinforcement in the midfield after the departure of their captain Declan Rice and signing the 28-year-old is a priority for them.

David Moyes’s West Ham United had a mixed season last time out.

West Ham survived relegation from the English top flight and ended the season on a high by winning the UEFA Conference League.

After the end of the 2022-23 season, it was almost certain that Rice would leave the club and since then they have been preparing for life without the England international.

The 24-year-old English International’s departure to Arsenal has given West Ham a lot of financial aid and they are looking to make full use of it by signing top players to bolster their squad.

Their priority remains to strengthen their midfield. And, they have been in talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their skipper James Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old England international has come up the ranks at Southampton and has been a great servant for the club over the years.

His contract with the Saints runs until the summer of 2026.

In normal circumstances, Ward-Prowse would have surely continued at his childhood club but with them relegated to the Championship, he is ready to part ways.

The Hammers have been working on singing him for a while now and even submitted a verbal offer in the recent past. But, their verbal offer has been rejected by the Saints.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League, the Saints are looking for a fee of around £40-£50 million.

While their asking price has resulted in a lot of clubs dropping their interest in the 28-year-old, West Ham are still keen on having the set-piece specialist in their ranks.

They might have been rejected once but the club are in no mood to give up and they are all set to submit an official bid in the coming days.

West Ham believes that an official offer will get things moving and they will have a chance to strike a deal for the England international’s services.