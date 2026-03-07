Accord Party Upgrades E-Registration Link

The Accord Party has upgraded its link for the party’s ongoing nationwide membership electronic registration and revalidation exercise, which started on Wednesday, March 4.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, explained that the new link, https://accordofficial.com/membership-registration/, offers a seamless and secure registration.

Mgbudem said members who registered in the previous platform do not need to register again as long as they input the correct National Identification Number (NIN).

“Their data will be integrated into the new platform,” he added.

The National Chairman urged ward, local government, and zonal executives to mobilise members to participate in the membership drive and ensure that all members in Nigeria, those in the diaspora and prospective members are duly registered, as time is of the essence.

“Accord remains the most reliable platform for Nigerians desiring to contest various positions in the 2027 general election,” he added.

He stated that the upcoming elections provide another opportunity for Nigerians to be in one accord with the party’s quest for a strong, virile, progressive, prosperous and equitable democratic nation.

“It is time to build a better and greater Nigeria that future generations will be proud of,” Mgbudem pleaded.