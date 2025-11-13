Accord Party Suspends Chairman

The Accord Party has suspended its factional National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, and his deputy for anti-party activities, following a stakeholders’ meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The meeting recognized the Chris Imumolen-led faction, which is backed by a Federal High Court order.

Ambassador Kabiru Hassan, speaking for the party, accused Mgbudem and his deputy of collaborating with enemies to undermine the party, including allegedly collecting funds to endorse APGA candidate Prof. Charles Soludo, contrary to party values.

Hassan added that endorsing APC candidate Nicolas Unachukwu would have been “even better” than supporting Soludo.

The party also issued a warning to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, amid rumours of his interest in joining Accord.

Hassan advised Adeleke to align with the Imumolen faction to avoid potential litigation that could jeopardize his political ambitions.