Accord Debunks Factional Rumours, Says Imumolen Not Member

The Accord Party has dismissed reports of leadership rancour and factionalisation, insisting that the party remains united, stable and under a single, legitimate leadership.

The party clarified that its 2023 presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, is neither a member nor a leader of Accord, having been expelled for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)-recognised National Chairman of Accord, Mr. Maxwell Mgbudem, said Imumolen’s claims of being the party’s national chairman were false and misleading.

Mgbudem stated that Imumolen was expelled long ago and did not challenge the decision, stressing that the press briefing was necessary to correct misinformation being circulated in the media.

“This press conference became necessary to clear the air on the false information being spread to mislead unsuspecting members of the public on the leadership of our great party,” he said.

He maintained that Accord remains “the most peaceful, stable, united, progressive and fastest-growing political party in Nigeria today,” adding that the party’s National Executive Committee had resolved to welcome back members who were misled by Imumolen.

According to him, the party is focused on democratic values, internal democracy and ideological consistency, and would not be distracted by what he described as the antics of anti-democratic forces seeking relevance and personal gain.

Mgbudem accused Imumolen of attempting to sow discord in the party following the defection of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to Accord.

He said since Adeleke joined the party with his supporters, Accord had experienced massive national acceptance, with thousands of Nigerians identifying with the party across the country.

“Governor Adeleke’s political influence and national appeal have placed Accord at the forefront of the democratic process. It is this growth and popularity that our expelled former presidential candidate wants to hijack by arrogating to himself a position he never held, was never elected into and was never appointed to,” Mgbudem said.

He described Imumolen’s actions as an insult to the people of Osun State, noting that Governor Adeleke emerged as Accord’s governorship candidate through a duly conducted primary election monitored by INEC and widely covered by the media.

Mgbudem further explained that Accord held its National Convention on July 28, 2024, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, in line with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

He said the convention was duly monitored by INEC, after which the Maxwell Mgbudem-led National Working Committee was properly elected and sworn in.

According to him, Imumolen neither appeared for screening nor attended the convention, but instead rushed to court and obtained an ex parte order which he allegedly used to falsely present himself as national chairman.

He said the party promptly challenged the order, leading to rulings by the FCT High Court that nullified Imumolen’s actions and ordered him and his associates to vacate the party’s national secretariat.

Mgbudem said the court affirmed that the status quo should be maintained pending the determination of substantive motions, adding that the leadership of Accord has continued to lawfully pilot the affairs of the party.

He also disclosed that the National Working Committee constituted a seven-member disciplinary committee, which after several sittings, found Imumolen and others guilty of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and constitutional breaches.

He said the affected members were duly invited and served notices through multiple channels but failed to defend themselves.

“With these clear court orders and disciplinary processes, the Maxwell Mgbudem-led leadership of Accord remains the only legitimate authority of the party,” he said.

He added that Accord would no longer engage expelled members seeking relevance, stressing that the party is focused on winning elections in Osun, Ekiti, the FCT area councils and preparing for the 2027 general election.