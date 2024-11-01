Accomplished Entertainment Personality, Dj Preppy, Quits Bachelorhood

Share

As it is established that there is time and season for every event, accomplished entertainment personality Nya Effiong Edet who is better known as DJ Preppy, just like many others, has lived accordingly, as he’s never been found wanting at making necessary attempts at every necessary point of his existence.

Among such was choosing to become a disk jockey when he did, and evidently, that has really paid off. The gangling and light skinned dude recently recorded success in another significant attempt of his life.

DJ Preppy bid bachelorhood goodbye and fulfilled the biblical commandment that a man shall leave his parent, cling unto his wife, and become one, as he recently took marital vows with his heart rob, Pere.

As an accomplished individual who boasts of enviable influence where necessary, accomplishing such a significant event as quitting bachelorhood to starting a new phase of life, he could not afford not to attach the required significance; hence, with the chosen color for the event being Champagne gold and Emerald green, all roads led to the highbrow event center in Lekki, Royal Oaks where the reception was held.

With all the trappings depolyed and quality guests who graced the occasion, the ceremony announcing Preppy and Pere as man and wife was a beautiful site to behold and experience to have.

Music star Iyanyan was among those on hand to share in the joy of the newlyweds. Among others present were Jubril of Lagos (the Executive Director of GAC Motors), CEO Barracuda Beach, Mrs. Ngozi Anyodiegwu, popular singer Skales, AKSTREETZ entertainment company boss, Friday Akan, to mention a few. DJ Preppy, a renowned disc jockey with about fifteen years on the turntable, hails from the south-south part of Nigeria.

He’s been headline DJ for one of the biggest carnival festivals in West Africa, Calabar Carnival, for over a decade. He’s also the founder of an annual festival that takes place in Lagos in December, DJ Preppy Play Off.

Share

Please follow and like us: