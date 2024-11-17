Accommodation Challenges: 12 Ojukwu Varsity Students Died in 10 Months

Share

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, on Friday stated that the lack of residential buildings led to the death of 12 students of the institution in the last 10 months.

She said that due to the lack of residential accommodation, 12 students of the institution have lost their lives in road accidents during the period under review.

Prof. Omenugha made this somber announcement during the Third Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture Series held at the university’s Education Trust Fund (ETF) Auditorium.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the tragic incidents were due to the lack of residential hostels and school buses, forcing students to commute through neighboring communities using tricycles and motorcycles.

She said: “I feel terrified as a mother about this incident. Since I assumed office ten months ago, about twelve students have lost their lives in tricycle and motorcycle accidents along inter-community roads linking to the university.”

She pleaded: “We need hostels to reduce the rising spate of avoidable accidents. We need staff quarters for our staff. There are many areas for partnership.”

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s efforts through the Public-Private Community Partnership (PPCP) initiative were acknowledged, but Prof. Omenugha stressed that the state government cannot tackle the challenges alone.

The event featured Chief Osita Chidoka as the guest lecturer, with the title “Harnessing Education for National Development: Lessons from the Life and Vision of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”

Dignitaries in attendance included the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Mr. Labaran Maku, and Prof. Ngozi Chima-Udeh, among others.

