Accolades as Kalu graces domestic staff’s wedding ceremony

Commendations came the way of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, yesterday as the former Abia Governor graced the wedding ceremony of one of his domestic staff who works as driver.

Kalu alongside his personal aides attended and participated actively at the nuptial event which took place in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to a video posted on the official social media page of the lawmaker, the staff identified as Mr. Julius serves as the driver to the wife of the Abia Senator jolted into excitement on sighting the arrival of his boss.

In the video Kalu, who chairs the Senate Committee on Privatisation, was seen dancing and intermittently exchanging joyful pleasantries with the couple and guests

Taking to his official Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram handles, Kalu congratulated the couple wishing them a marital bliss.

He wrote: “Congratulations to my wife’s driver, Mr Julius on his church wedding held in Abuja. May God increase their faith and trust in Him. May God also bless their marriage with peace and happiness, and make their love beautiful for His glory.”

The post elicited torrents of positive accolades as hundreds of Netizens showered accolades on Senator Kalu, describing his action as a rare display of humbleness and worthy of emulation. Most of them commented that it is rare to witness a personality of Kalu’s societal status attend such an event.

One Kingsley Oruidu wrote: “Congratulations…you’re so humble to recognise him…and also be present for him…it will mean a lot for him.

Another one, Emmanuel Azubuike, said: “Congratulations to your driver, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu is a man with a good heart, thanks for giving your domestic staff a sense of belonging”.

Nnamdi Nwaeze wrote: “Very commendable sir…You rarely can find such a man of your calibre celebrating a driver’s wedding…I’m impressed sir.”