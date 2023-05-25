Accolades As Access Holdings Gives N1.30k Final Dividend

Shareholders of Access Holdings Plc has approved a final dividend of N1.30 Kobo per ordinary share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of 20 Kobo per ordinary share paid at mid year. The shareholders gave the approval at the company’s first Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a Holdings company on yesterday in Lagos. The shareholders commended the Group for growing the bank’s total assets by 28.2 percent from N11.7 trillion in December 2021 to N15.0 trillion in December 2022.

The Group recorded a profit before tax of N167.7 billion for the year. Deposits from customers grew by 33 per cent from N6.9 trillion in 2021 to N9.3 trillion in 2022. Shareholders’ equity also grew by 17 per cent from N1.05 trillion in 2021 to N1.23 trillion in 2022. Commenting on the result, Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator, Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, said: “I commend our company for the proposed dividend of N1.30 kobo in addition to interim dividend that was given to us last year.

“This is very good. To- day, we are getting dividend of N1.30 Kobo from Access Holdings this is very good and I hope and pray that the trend will continue.” Also, Alhaji Otunba Mukta Mukta, Chairman, Trusted Shareholders Association of Nigeria, said: “Mr. Chairman today we are seeing the best of humanity Yes, because I remember more than 20 years ago when Herbert and Iyke established access bank. They had a vision and values that they came with to the bank and all of us, we came on board and this is the result now.

“The lot of hard work, commitment and dedication. That is what gave birth to the holdings company. I think today is a milestone moment for all the shareholders of the original access bank because of this beautiful accomplishments of the original founders of this have access bank Mr. Chairman, that you saw you see all of us was very, very happy and delighted.”