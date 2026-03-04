Acclaimed Lighting Designer, Mato Light, Brings Aba Blues To Life

Notable lighting designer, Mathew Yusuf, known professionally as Mato Light, has announced his involvement in the upcoming film, ‘Aba Blues’, hitting cinemas on March 20th.

As the Lighting Designer, Mato Light brings his signature style and creativity to the project, crafting a visual narrative that elevates the story and immerses audiences.

His contributions have added depth and nuance to the film’s cinematic experience. “Aba Blues has been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to have played a part in shaping its visual identity,” says Mato Light.

“I’m excited for audiences to experience the film and see the magic that happens when talented creatives come together.”

Directed by Jackenneth Opukeme, and produced by Barbara Babarinsa, with Mato Light as Gaffer, and distributed by FilmOne, ‘Aba Blues’ premieres in Cinemas Nationwide March 20, 2026. When the past returns, does the present stay the same? Find out in ‘Aba Blues’