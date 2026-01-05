Acclaimed Cultists Sign Peace Accord For Calm In Calabar

Some persons who claimed they were cultists at the weekend signed an undertaking to renounce the crime, pledging to allow peace and calm in Calabar, Cross River State.

Speaking to Journalists, the Director (South) of Homeland security in the state, Michael Orok Nsan, said the initiative was aimed at consolidating peace and improving security.

He said his security outfit had carried out a road walk round some parts of the city to sensitise residents on the danger inherent in the vice when some persons accepted their appeal and promised not to continue in cultism.

According to Nsan, “Participants took an oath to uphold integrity, respect citizens’ rights, and refrain from violence, with violations potentially leading to government sanctions.”

While defending the civil engagement, Nsan recalled previous efforts to use force yielded little or no results, noting that with the new method and given the commitment of those who took the oath not to return to cultism, the security outfit was on course.

On his part, Mr. Felix William Arikpo, Director (Central) of Homeland Security, added that the initiative was aimed at preempting as well as ensuring that there is no conflict between groups who have chosen to belong there.

Arikpo however, explained that the sensitisation Walk was not to encourage any group to continue in belonging to any cult group, but to educate them on the implications of such vice.

Representing Governor Bassey Otu, Chief Koko Henshaw described the peace walk as part of a continuous security process and noted a decline in cult-related activities since the current administration took office.