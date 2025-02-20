Accidents: NMDPRA Bans Trucks With Over 60,000ml Fuel From March 1

Share

The Nigerian Midstream and Down stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that from March 1, the ban of trucks carrying over 60,000 litres of hydrocarbon products from loading from depots.

Executive Director, Distribution System, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Ogbugo Ukoha, during a briefing in Abuja yesterday also said that from the Fourth Quarter of 2025, no truck carrying more than 45,000 litres of petroleum products shall be allowed to load from the depots.

He explained that measures were agreed during the meeting NMDPRA had with stakeholders in the industry to address the recurring accidents and explosion in the Nigerian roads as a result of overloaded petroleum products trucks.

He added that the stakeholders that held the consensus decision at the meeting also attended by leadership or representatives of the Department of State Services (DSS); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN); Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA); Federal Fire Service; Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG); Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) among others. According to him, the ban will be implemented in phases in order to allow the investors time to adjust to the directive.

He stated that the investors, especially truck owners, need time to redesign the trucks and redirect their funding. Ukoha said: “Beginning 1st March, trucks with capacity in excess of 60,000 litres will not be allowed to load in any loading depot of petroleum products. “By Q4 2025, we will also preclude the loading of transportation of petroleum products of any truck in excess of 45,000 litres.

That is the breaking news for today. “Breaking news about that today is that in today’s meeting comprising DSS, FERMA, Federal Fire Service, Road Safety, NARTO, NUPENG, MEMAN, PETROAN, IPMAN, DAPMAN, SON.” he said Ukoha also concurred with the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) that NNPC Ltd has not imported fuel in 2025.

He stated that less than 60 per cent of the national consumption is met from domestic refineries while the shortfall is imported by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

