Accidents: Abiodun Warns Transporters Against Flammable Substances

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has issued a stern warning to commercial vehicle operators within the state, urging them to refrain from transporting flammable materials in their vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers.

This caution follows a tragic incident involving a commercial vehicle on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange Expressway near the Muhammadu Buhari Estate. The accident claimed the lives of 16 individuals.

The vehicle, a white Mazda bus with registration number KJA949YJ, was reportedly carrying a filled gas cylinder, which exploded, leading to a fire outbreak.

The governor, in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the accident was preventable.

He emphasized the critical need for stringent handling and transportation protocols regarding highly flammable substances, including gas and petroleum products. Abiodun noted the responsibility of the two major transportation unions: the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to their members and the general public.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

