Accident Victim Needs N20m Intervention To Save Leg From Amputation

A former Truck-Boy, working with trucks loading cement at Bua Cement factory, Apapa, Lagos, Suleiman Victor Dickson has sent a Save my Soul message to good spirited Nigerians, to help him raise the sum of N20 million to save his leg from being amputated and also save him from possible early death.

Narrating his ordeal, Suleiman Dickson said it started in 1998 when he got involved in an accident that almost snuffed life out of him. He said he was on one of the company’s trucks, but the driver did not know he was at the back of the heavy duty vehicle.

By the time the driver moved, Dickson was caught between two trucks and his right leg was badly affected around the lap. It was so bad that he had to be moved to Afuze in Edo State; a place known for bone treatment.

He was there for more than eight months. The traditional healers claimed there was very serious overlap. It was then suggested that he should go for surgery. The company took responsibility of the medical costs while undertaking treatment at Afuze.

After a while, however, he was left to foot the medical bills by himself. He then returned to Lagos afterwards to find a solution to his predicament as it were.

However, a specialist in orthopedic medicine, Dr. Williams Ajayi, has stated that Dickson’s situation is redeemable and the leg does not really have to be amputated after all.

Dr Ajayi has suggested that Dickson should seek further treatment abroad in Spain, Italy or Germany where this challenge can be properly addressed, but he will need at least N20 million, to cover the cost of treatment and other associated overheads for the trip.

Dickson is therefore calling on good spirited members of the public and corporate organisations to come to his aid. For donations, Dickson can be reached on: First Bank Plc, Acct No. 3087647025; Suleiman Victor Dickson.