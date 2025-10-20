Accident: 688 Die In Niger Road Crashes In Two Years – FRSC

No fewer than 688 passengers have reportedly died in road crashes in various parts of Niger state in the last two years.

Making this disclosure during a press briefing as part of a crusade to flag off the 2025 Ember months public enlightenment and sensitization campaign, the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Niger state, Aisha Sa’ad, explained that statistics showed the reduction in the number of crashes in the state between 2024 and 2025.

According to the statistics provided by the Sector Commander, 439 persons died in 419 Road accidents, which involved 3961 people, out of which 1803 sustained injuries in 2024.

“In the two quarters of this year 2025, we have 253 road crashes involving 2,522 passengers, and 249 of the passengers died, while 1,272 others have various injuries”.

The Sector Commander added that, ”the decline in accidents is an indication that our public enlightenment and sensitisation programmes are yielding successful results”.

She described the theme of this year’s Ember months campaign,” Take Responsibility for your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving”, as a reinforcement of the view that human factor is one of the major causes of road crashes.

Sa’ad said that FRSC have mapped out actionable measures to curb road accidents during this year’s ember months with the deployment of FRSC personnel and special marshals across major highways and crash-prone corridors in the state.

Accordingly, she said that mobile courts and stopover operations are also constituted to address persistent causes of crashes, such as overloading and speed violations