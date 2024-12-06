ACCI Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala On Reappointment As DG, WTO

Share

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her reappointment as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), for a second term.

Dr Emeka Obegolu, ACCI’s President in a statement described the reappointment as a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional leadership, remarkable vision, and unwavering dedication to fostering global trade and economic growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okonjo-Iweala made history in 2021 as the first African and the first woman to lead the WTO. Her first term, marked by exemplary leadership, will end on Aug. 31, 2025.

The commencement of her second term on Sept. 1, 2025, reflects the confidence of WTO member nations in her ability to navigate the complexities of global trade and strengthen the WTO’s position as the premier facilitator of international commerce.

Obegolu, applauded the WTO General Council’s decision, stating that, “Okonjo-Iweala has infused the WTO with a renewed sense of purpose.

“She has championed policies that foster inclusive growth, improve the ease of doing business, and enhance trade opportunities globally.

