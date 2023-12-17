Accessing Timely Help

God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early. Psalm 46:5 God has a way of showing up when you least expect; all He is looking for is the state of your heart and your faith in Him. Once He sees that you have made Him your all, He will give you His very best, not to show off but to prove His almightiness and His control over times and seasons.

There is something about the help of God that is different from that of man. It is always on time. God is never late in administering His help because He knows our frame. God’s help comes right early, it comes ahead of any problem and crisis period. It is a help that is preventive of evil, disgrace, or disaster. You will not lose face in the midst of your peers.

Whatever is meant to bring you shame will announce God’s power in your life, and you shall testify to God’s goodness and mercy in Jesus name. God’s commitment to His people is unparalleled. He is committed to helping His people. We are truly advantaged when our help comes from the Lord Jesus Christ and not from man, for vain is the help of man. Whatever you are looking unto God for, He is willing to release His timely help unto you.

What is your expectation today? Expect the help of God to come for you right early. Normal man can fail or change, systems can fail or change, but God is reliable. God is the most knowledgeable help of man, durable help of man, timely help of man, comfortable help of man, and available help of man.

How do you attain and maintain the timely help of God?

1. Through prayerfulness. Hebrews 4:16. To be prayerless, is to be looking for more battles from the pit of hell. You don’t pray too much because the ability and capability of man has limits and it cannot take you far in life.

2. Through helplessness. Hebrews 4:16. Your state of helplessness to God is a surrendering act to God. If you have the strength to help yourself, then, you don’t need God. But you cannot do without God.

3. Thankfulness. Ungratefulness to God punctures your miracle tank. God’s will for us is to be thankful at all times in everything. Our gratitude belongs first to God because, without Him, we would have nothing. A grateful heart draws more attention from everyone than an ungrateful person.

4. Sacrificial life.1 Chronicles 15:26. There is nothing in this universe as precious as the Son of God. Nothing greater could be sacrificed. There is no power greater in this universe than what is available to us through the cross of Jesus. God sacrificed his only-begotten son for us to be redeemed. Jesus Himself was not exempted from sacrifice. Nobody gives an acceptable sacrifice and remains the same.

5. Through holy living. Romans 12:1. Holy, and righteous life are the backbone of the gospel we preach. There would be no gospel, without holy living. Titus 2:12. Christian men and women who are not what they ought to be, give people reason to blaspheme God’s Word. The world doesn’t judge us by our theology; it judges us by our behaviour. If unbelievers see that our lives are truly transformed, separate and distinct from the world, they might conclude that Scripture is true, powerful, and life-changing.

God bless you!