Accessible iBook Set To Transform Learning Experience With Nigeria’s First AI-Enabled Textbook

Accessible Publishers Ltd has set Nigeria’s educational sector on the match and advancing it into a new era with the launch of the Accessible iBook. It’s the first AI-powered digital textbook designed specifically for Nigerian schools.

Created by Ibadan-based Accessible Publishers Ltd and led by its forward-thinking Chairman/CEO, Mr. Gbadega Adedapo, this innovation tool for schools supports the Federal Government’s desire to deliver equitable, inclusive, and technology-driven educational outcome across all states.

It can be viewed at https://accessiblepublishers.ibookgpt.ai/. The Accessible iBook blends the full content of curriculum-approved Nigerian textbooks with powerful Artificial Intelligence features that make teaching and learning easier, faster, and more effective.

With its flexible digital format, students and teachers can access notes, videos, assessments, nd revision tools anytime, whether in the classroom or at home.

A major highlight of the iBook is its AI Lesson Planning Assistant, which automatically generates detailed lesson notes for teachers across all subjects.

This reduces teacher workload, improves consistency, and ensures that even schools in underserved or teacher-short communities receive quality instructional support. Another groundbreaking feature of this tool is the AI Question Generation Engine, which produces curriculum-aligned test and examination questions automatically.

These questions support preparation for BECE, NECO, WAEC, and internal school assessments, helping schools maintain high academic standards nationwide.

The platform also includes Interactive Learning Activities such as drag-and-match exercises, auto-graded quizzes, instant feedback practice tasks, and student self-assessments.

These activities make learning more engaging and help students build deeper understanding through active participation rather than passive reading.

Each digital textbook contains a Chapter Summary section that presents key points in simple, clear language. This helps students revise quickly, especially during examinations or when revisiting topics independently at home.

Importantly, the Accessible iBook is built to suit Nigeria’s unique learning environment. It functions effectively in areas with low or unstable internet connectivity, allowing schools to download learning materials for repeated offline use.

By combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Nigeria’s curriculum, the Accessible iBook ensures that no learner is left behind regardless of location or learning pace.

It marks a significant step toward modernising education, strengthening teaching, and empowering millions of learners nationwide with highquality digital tools. Accessible iBook is more than a digital textbook; it is Nigeria’s next leap in educational innovation.

To help students absorb and retain knowledge, every topic and chapter includes Definitions and Chapter Summaries, thereby simplifying complex ideas into digestible points.

The innovative Question Bank and Multiple-Choice Question Creator allow educators and students to generate customised questions and quizzes, facilitating active learning and robust exam preparation.

The inclusion of an Analytic Dashboard is also a game-changer, providing real-time insights into users’ interactions with the book. This data empowers teachers to identify students’ strengths and areas needing improvement, and fostering a more targeted teaching approach. What truly sets this AI-powered book apart is its interactivity.

Users can communicate directly with the iBook, asking questions, requesting additional examples, drafting lesson notes, summarising topics, and assigning tasks, all tailored specifically to the Accessible Publishers textbook content, which is curriculum-compliant.

This unprecedented level of interaction transforms the reading experience into an active dialogue, supporting learners in mastering subjects at their own pace. This tech innovation by Accessible Publishers Ltd positions Nigeria at the forefront of educational technology in Africa.

By merging artificial intelligence with publishing, the company has created a powerful tool that promises to revolutionise education nationwide, benefiting students, educators, and the larger academic community.

This bold step by Accessible Publishers Ltd demonstrates a visionary commitment to leveraging technology for educational advancement, setting a new standard for Nigerian publishing and learning.

The iBook innovative tech product by Ibadan-based Accessible Publishers Ltd is sequel to AccessStudy developed a few years ago and is part of the foremost publisher’s desire to advance the frontiers of educational innovation.

AccessStudy is a leading Nigerian-built digital learning platform that redefines how students, teachers, and schools engage with education nationwide.

Designed to support the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda, AccessStudy provides a complete ecosystem of curriculum-aligned video lessons, AI-powered personalised learning, computer-based testing, and school management tools all in one accessible platform.