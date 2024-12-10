Share

A former Kwara State governorship aspirant, Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, has identified quality and accessible education as a veritable strategy that will develop Nigeria through the advancement of its human capital.

This was as he said the rate of development of any nation is directly related to the level and quality of its human capital which, according to him, is a function of its educational system.

He stated that education will also reduce the level of insecurity in some parts of the country as, according to him, educated people will address their talents and energies towards positive endeavours in society.

He therefore called on the federal, state and local governments as well as donor agencies, corporate organisations, groups and other kind-hearted wealthy Nigerians to continue to support education growth in the country.

He spoke in Lagos on Tuesday during a post-award media conference. Other award winners included: Dr. Fatima Zanna Gana; Hajiya Ummusalma Isiaka Rabiu; Dr. Bello Buhari Ibrahim and Queen Halima Adenike Tejuosho.

The event also featured the presentation of prizes to the winners of the Seyi Tinubu National Essay competition. Winners who participated in the October 2024 essay competition received awards. N500,000 prize was announced for the winner: Miss Maryam Bashir of the University of Abuja; N300,000 for the first runner-up, Miss Happiness David from Akwa Ibom and N200,000 for the second runner-up, Mr Segun Adeleye from Lagos. Zakaria Zainab presented a thought-provoking poem.

Babalola stated that his recent award of ‘The Outstanding Philanthropist 2024’ by The Progressive Magazine in Abuja is a testament that people recognize and appreciate efforts towards educational development and poverty reduction.

He profusely thanked the organisers of the event for finding BBBF worthy of the award.

He explained that the Bayo & Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF) is a charity non-governmental organization that was co-founded in 2014 and co-sponsored by him and my wife, Pastor Mrs. Christiana Bunmi Babalola.

He stated that the vision of the foundation is to help others, put smiles on people’s faces and affect lives positively adding that it is anchored on Luke 12: 48 “To whom much is given, much is expected from.

The philanthropist thanked God Almighty for providing for and sustaining the NGO’s philanthropic gestures. He also promised to sustain the interventions and scholarship awards as the Lord continues to provide for them.

Babalola said that BBBF since its inception till date has awarded scholarships to over 3,115 beneficiaries in primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools as well as in tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him, the NGO has also renovated many schools and provided boreholes in communities.

