ACCESSCORP, FBNH Surge Propel Market Index By 0.8%

Share

The local equity market commenced the week on an optimistic trajectory, buoyed by robust buying interest in ACCESSCORP (+9.9%) and FBNH (+7.8%).

This rally propelled the benchmark index higher by 0.8 per cent, closing at 104,418.95 points, with Year-toDate (YTD) returns settling at +1.5 per cent.

Trading activity, however, softened slightly, with total volume declining by 10.1 per cent to 518.28 million units, valued at N13.30 billion, across 17,196 deals.

A C C E S S C O R P emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, with 50.99 million units exchanged, while ZENITHBANK led by value with trades worth N1.69 billion.

Sectoral performance painted a mixed picture. The Banking (+4.7%) and Consumer Goods (+1.7%) indices posted solid gains, while the Insurance (-1.0%) and Oil & Gas (-0.9%) indices closed in the red.

The Industrial Goods index remained unchanged. Market sentiment, measured by breadth, was positive with 38 gainers outpacing 28 losers. BETAGLAS (+10.0%) and RTBRISCOE (+9.9%) led the advancing stocks, while MRS (-10.0%) and TRANSCOHOT (-10.0%) were the session’s steepest decliner.

The market’s resilience underscores investor confidence in key sectors, setting an encouraging tone for the trading week ahead.

Share

Please follow and like us: